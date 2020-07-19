UPDATE: Racine Police investigating after person shot outside north-side gas station overnight

Interviewed by The Journal Times on Sunday afternoon, Rosie Bala, store manager at Marathon for 10 years, was noticeably angry at some of the regulars that came in and greeted her by name.

“I’m angry, I feel so bad today,” she told The Journal Times. “I give everybody good service. I’ve been working here a lot of years, so this is my business. I say, ‘Why do you do this to me? Why you did like this last night? I love everybody. I give respect. I care for everybody. Why you lose my business?’ I feel so bad. I don’t want to lose my business. I love this place — it’s my … everything.”

Bala said the overnight melee was disturbing.

“A lot of the people come from the bars,” Bala said, showing The Journal Times still surveillance photos of the fight scene outside the station, which spilled into a parking lot immediately east of the station. “Too many people. Big fight. Nobody listens. Maybe they drunk or maybe they drug dealer, I don’t know … I work here maybe five years on nighttime, no trouble … today, I am not happy.”

In the wake of Sunday’s fight, Bala said she is considering ending the station’s longtime 24-hour schedule.

“Maybe I close every day (1 a.m. to 3 a.m.), two hours closed,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.