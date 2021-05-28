 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Racine PD lobby, City Hall, other city buildings to reopen Wednesday
CITY OF RACINE

UPDATE: Racine PD lobby, City Hall, other city buildings to reopen Wednesday

Voting sentry at City Hall (copy)

Joel Matt, a sanitation worker with the City of Racine Health Department, stands in front of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., on the morning of March 24, 2020, during early voting for last spring's election. Elections were one of the few times the public has been allowed in city buildings since mid-March 2020. On Friday, the city announced that its buildings would be reopening to the public starting Wednesday.

 Stephanie Jones

RACINE — City buildings will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 2, with COVID-19 safety measures still in place to protect both community members and employees, the City of Racine announced Friday.

The buildings — including City Hall and the City Hall Annex at 800 Center St., which houses the parks department — have been closed to the public for almost 15 months, having locked their doors except for voting since March 2020.

The Racine Police Department’s lobby plans to reopen Wednesday as well, although socially distanced options including drop boxes and the use of the drive-up window “will remain an option also,” Sgt. Chad Melby of the RPD said in an email.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox

Bowersox

“With a majority of city employees vaccinated and an increasing number of city residents getting vaccinated, we are confident we can reopen City buildings,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the city, in a press release. “Safety measures have been implemented to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in each department.”

According to the news release, those safety measures include:

  • All community members will be required to wear masks before entering any city building. Departments are to have signage, in English and Spanish, placed on all entrances that state “Upon entry, a face mask is required.”
  • Community members who enter or engage in services shall be responsive and compliant with the city’s risk-mitigation plans, which vary based on department or building. Failure to comply with those plans may result in community members being asked to leave.
  • Public drinking fountains will be disconnected or only used for filling bottles.
  • City employees will also be required to wear masks when inside city buildings. City contractors and vendors are required to follow the same policies as employees.
Cory Mason

Mason
  • “I am happy to be able to open city buildings to the public once again after more than a year,” stated Mayor Cory Mason. “Making sure a majority of our staff was fully vaccinated was key to reopening our buildings. I hope that more and more community members will also get vaccinated so that we can lift the safety measure (sic) we have in place.”

Mason added: “I look forward to having a summer where our residents can enjoy our community centers, browse the library or come visit the Clerk’s office to register to vote.”

The Racine Public Library has been open with limited hours since April 19.

For more information on reopening requirements for the City’s buildings, email publichealth@cityofracine.org or call 262-636-9201.

