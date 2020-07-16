UPDATE: Racine County Sheriff's Office appears to be taking lead on Pritchard Park dead body investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies appear to be taking the lead of the investigation following the discovery of a dead male body at Pritchard Park Thursday.

Racine paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with radio reports in indicating police officers were also on their way. First responders requested the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office respond to the scene.

Radio reports indicated that first responders were asked to meet with park maintenance crews. It was not clear if those workers were the ones who found the body.

As of 2:35 p.m., Racine County Sheriff's deputies had taken over the scene, with about half a dozen deputies investigating on scene.

The body appears to have been found northwest of the Wieczorek Pavilion, near the pond at the corner of Ohio Street and 21st Street.

Fire radio reports from the scene indicated that fire crews were trying to determine if the victim could be the same person who was the patient involved in a rescue call at the park earlier in the week.

This story will be updated.

