Update: Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it will carry out evictions if ordered, despite CDC moratorium

RACINE — The moratorium on evictions was lifted for three days. But Tuesday evening, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put its own eviction moratorium in place, effective in areas where COVID-19 transmission rates are “high.” That would include Racine County, according to city officials and government data.
However, citing how the CDC is led by “unelected” government officials, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office says that it will carry out evictions if called upon, despite the federal order.
Since Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office says it has received zero orders to carry out evictions.
Sheriff’s Office
A statement from the RCSO noted that President Joe Biden himself had questioned whether an extension of the eviction moratorium would be constitutional without congressional action. The statement also noted that there remains billions in available assistance for tenants behind on their rent.
“If our Civil Process Unit receives a Writ of Restitution from a Racine County Judge to commence an eviction, the deputies will follow the appropriate procedures and conduct the eviction,” Sgt. Michael Luell, public information officer for the RCSO, said in an email.
“The order sets up a procedure for a tenant to be categorized as a ‘Covered person.’ The order stated that there is $46 billion available for renter’s assistance, and three-quarters of that money is still available to ‘help pay rent and rental arrears,’ ” Luell’s email continued.
Criminal penalties ordered by the CDC for landlords disobeying the order include:
- A fine of $100,000 or one year in jail, or both, if a violation of the order does not result in death
- A fine of no more than $250,000 or one year in jail, or both if the violation results in a death.
- An organization violating the order may be fined no more than $200,000 per event if the violation does not result in a death or $500,000 per event if the violation results in a death.
Luell continued: “This order, which can place United States citizens in jail and/or take away their property was bestowed upon the American people by the unelected director of the CDC, Rochelle P. Walensky, after the duly elected United States Congress decided not to extend the moratorium.”
This isn’t the first time RCSO has stated it will resist executive orders amid the pandemic. In April 2020, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that his deputies would not be enforcing the Safer at Home order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. Three months later, Schmaling said again that his deputies would “not enforce” Evers’ statewide mask mandate.
Local numbers
Racine County falls under the new CDC order that aims to halt most evictions, according to City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox and City Administrator Paul Vornholt. Racine County’s COVID-19 “case activity” is both “high” and “growing” with 111.2 active cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Thus, Racine County’s rate is above the CDC metric defining “high transmission levels” as having at least 50.99 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.
If the CDC order is followed, landlords in Racine County (and anywhere else across the U.S. where COVID-19 transmission rates are high) temporarily cannot evict tenants for inability to pay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are exceptions, such as if criminal activity occurs on the premises, there’s property damage, or other contractual obligations are broken.
Almost half of Racine County residents are renters, as the local homeownership rate is 51%, according to census data.
Back-and-forth week
The nationwide ban on certain evictions had expired Saturday night. Since the expiration, pressure — led by progressive Democratic congresswomen Cori Bush of Missouri and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — mounted on the Biden administration to extend it.
Early Tuesday evening, it was announced that the CDC would be “issuing a new order temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission ... it is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions.”
The CDC stated that it was taking action specifically “to respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant.”
While COVID-19 rates of transmission have been steadily dropping since last fall, they have been rising in recent weeks. From a yearlong low of below 15,000 new cases per day in mid-June nationwide, daily new total cases have spiked to more than 100,000 cases in one day at least twice in the last week.
Wisconsin’s rate has risen, too. Several times in June, zero new cases were reported on single days. On Monday, 76 new cases were reported, the highest total since April 27.
According to the CDC, the number of American deaths related to COVID-19 per day has nearly doubled since reaching a record low in early July. Weekly U.S. COVID-19 deaths had dipped below 180 for the first time in since March 2020 last month. Now, the weekly average is above 350 and climbing.