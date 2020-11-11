 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Racine County reports minimal errors in election
UPDATE: Racine County reports minimal errors in election

RACINE — Calls of presidential candidate names with corresponding vote counts filled a room in the Racine County Courthouse on Tuesday. These names included Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Jo Jorgensen, Howie Hawkins, Jade Simmons and Kanye West.

Several votes were “scattered,” meaning the voter filled in the “write in” bubble and may or may not have written a name on the blank line. All names that were written in were not registered.

The Racine County election canvass was finished in fewer than 3 hours Tuesday. There were only small errors, with seven provisional and two absentee ballots added to the total. 

Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen provided additional information Tuesday night after The Journal Times went to press that the nine additional ballots broke down into five votes for Joe Biden and four votes for President Donald Trump.

Votes were organized by office and four canvassers assisted Christensen. Some canvassers were local and one came from Milwaukee.

Rosanne Kuemmel

Rosanne Kuemmel of Caledonia scans the vote numbers from last week's election, as reported through the state's system. To the left of her is Melissa Warner of Racine.

Canvassers had a list of election results from the state that the county entered into its system. Christensen read aloud the county list, and canvassers corrected her if there were any errors.

Only five counties in Wisconsin had completed their canvassing of last week’s election results as of Monday morning, but all 72 must be in before President Donald Trump can request a recount.

The five counties are Crawford, Menominee, Shawano, Iron and Jackson; they’re among the smallest in Wisconsin.

Once the last county is in, Trump has until 5 p.m. the following business day to request a recount. Counties have until Nov. 17 to finish.

