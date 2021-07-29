UPDATE: Racine County experiences no widespread damage from early-morning storms; some lose power

RACINE COUNTY — After strong thunderstorms, power outages and tornado warnings across the state overnight, Racine County seems to not have been hit as hard as other areas of Wisconsin.

The tornado warnings began in Wausau in Marathon County and later were issued for Waukesha, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Racine counties at about 1 a.m. Thursday. Almost all of Wisconsin was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service.

On Thursday morning, Gov. Tony Evers signed a statewide emergency declaration.

At midnight, when the power outages started, about 43,000 customers in the We Energies service area experienced outages.

As of 8:15 a.m., Racine County had about 3,300 We Energies customers without power; 600 of those were within the City of Racine.

As of about 11 a.m., We Energies had restored 23,000 customers’ power total since midnight; 87 customers in the City of Racine and 515 in the county were still without power.