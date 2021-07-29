UPDATE: Racine County experiences no widespread damage from early-morning storms; some lose power

RACINE COUNTY — After strong thunderstorms, power outages and tornado warnings across the state overnight, Racine County seems to not have been hit as hard as other areas of Wisconsin.
The tornado warnings began in Wausau in Marathon County and later were issued for Waukesha, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Racine counties at about 1 a.m. Thursday. Almost all of Wisconsin was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service.
On Thursday morning, Gov. Tony Evers signed a statewide emergency declaration.
At midnight, when the power outages started, about 43,000 customers in the We Energies service area experienced outages.
As of 8:15 a.m., Racine County had about 3,300 We Energies customers without power; 600 of those were within the City of Racine.
As of about 11 a.m., We Energies had restored 23,000 customers’ power total since midnight; 87 customers in the City of Racine and 515 in the county were still without power.
“Every storm is different, but this was our first big storm of the season,” said We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy. “Some of the damage we’re seeing is downed trees, broken utility poles, downed power lines and trees falling into our equipment. Our crew will start working until as long as it takes, but we really appreciate our customers’ patience during this time.”
Service crews are always ready to go with whatever Mother Nature throws at the electricity and natural gas company, Trouy said. The hardest-hit areas may be without power until tomorrow, but those areas are not in Racine County.
“For the We Energies service area, it’s western Waukesha County into Jefferson County,” she said. “We will keep working until every last customer has their power restored.”
Residents that may see downed power lines are advised to stay at least 25 feet away and report the damage to We Energies and or local law enforcement.
Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike DeGarmo said as far as he knows, the department did not have “any significant events” that occurred within the city related to the storm. No downed power lines, downed trees or electrical fires occurred, he said.
“There was nothing real consequential,” DeGarmo said.
Caledonia
The Caledonia Fire Department reported an adult woman stuck in an elevator at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday at Parkview III Apartments, 5225 Douglas Ave., due to a power failure. She was stuck for about 40 minutes before she was rescued.
Other than that, Department Chief Jeff Henningfeld reported “no major catastrophes.” A utility pole was sparking at 5½ Mile Road and Charles Street.
“That’s nothing, we have those all the time,” he said. He wasn’t sure if the pole caught fire.
Another utility pole was on fire at State Highway 38 and N. Emmertsen Road around 4:30 a.m. Caledonia crews stood by both pole incidents until We Energies arrived.
“We don’t really do much. We don’t even put water on it because water and electricity don’t mix,” Henningfeld said. “We just keep people away from it.”
Both pole incidents had unknown causes but were weather-related, he said.
Caledonia FD also assisted South Shore Fire Department with a garage fire. South Shore did not respond to request for comment.
City, Town of Burlington
City of Burlington Public Works Director Peter Riggs said there wasn’t much impact in the city besides one downed tree that the Public Works department cut and cleared away Thursday morning. The tree was near the intersection of Dunford and Dale drives, less than a quarter-mile south from the Nestlé Chocolate factory.
“I don’t think we experienced quite the impacts that some of the communities further north of us did,” Riggs said. “It was very minor storm damage.”
Chief Bill Vrchota of the Town of Burlington Fire Department said there was a branch that had fallen on a power line in the 2700 block of Fischer Drive, in the Browns Lake area.
Other than that, there weren’t any trees across homes or property flipped over in the town that he’s aware of, he said.
“We lucked out in Burlington. Our pagers did not go off all night long,” Vrchota said.
Union Grove, Yorkville
Chief Tim Allen of the Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department said the only weather-related call the department received was of a downed tree that fell on a house on Raymond Avenue in Yorkville and damaged the roof.
The call came in after 2:15 a.m., “just right after the brunt of the storm came through,” Allen said. “It damaged the house, but there were no injuries. Otherwise it was relatively quiet for us.”
Representatives from the Raymond Fire Department, Rochester Volunteer Fire Company and Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department said they had nothing to report as far as storm damage. Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company, Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company and the Village of Waterford Fire Department did not respond to request for comment before press time.