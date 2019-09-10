RACINE COUNTY — Electricity has been restored in Mount Pleasant.
Power went out for 550 We Energies customers in Racine County, most of them in Mount Pleasant, Tuesday morning when a contractor struck an underground cable. The outage occurred at about 10: 45 a.m.
A We Energies spokeswoman said just over 540 utility customers in Mount Pleasant lost power. The outage included the section of Highway 20 at the intersection with Sunnyslope Drive which and shut off the traffic signals there. The Kwik Trip at that intersection was affected, and the gas pumps did not function during the outage.
Power was restored after about 90 minutes, at about 12:15 p.m.
How could they dig in the mud?
I worked as a landscaper for a local garden center. We always called Diggers' Hotline. Once on a job I was digging by hand and came up with an unmarked wire on my spade. The spade was all metal, so I was very concerned. I worked around the wire. Whew! [ohmy]
Was there a map of buried utilities for contractors to follow ? Did the contractor get one of these map? If there is a map easily available, it is the contractors fault. If there is not an easily available map, it is WE Energy's fault. Has anybody heard of diggers hot line on the construction crew.
Did the contractor call diggers hotline????
