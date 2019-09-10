{{featured_button_text}}
power outage

A contractor that struck an underground cable Tuesday morning knocked out power to approximately 540 customers in Mount Pleasant. The situation affected the intersection of Highway 20 and Sunnyslope Drive, shown here. The Kwik Trip at that intersection was affected, and motorists were unable to pump gas.

 TOM FARLEY tom.farley@lee.net

RACINE COUNTY — Electricity has been restored in Mount Pleasant.

Power went out for 550 We Energies customers in Racine County, most of them in Mount Pleasant, Tuesday morning when a contractor struck an underground cable. The outage occurred at about 10: 45 a.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

A We Energies spokeswoman said just over 540 utility customers in Mount Pleasant lost power. The outage included the section of Highway 20 at the intersection with Sunnyslope Drive which and shut off the traffic signals there. The Kwik Trip at that intersection was affected, and the gas pumps did not function during the outage.

Power was restored after about 90 minutes, at about 12:15 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
1
3

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments