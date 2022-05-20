UPDATE: Police seen performing CPR to individual later taken away in ambulance

RACINE — There was a large police presence in the "Midtown" neighborhood on Racine's south side Friday afternoon. Little information about what happened could be confirmed as of press time.
Officers were seen performing CPR on an individual in a grass-covered lot, as shown in multiple live videos reviewed by The Journal Times that were posted to Facebook just after 1 p.m. Friday. In one of the videos, the individual was soon after placed on a stretcher and a Racine Fire Department ambulance took the individual away.
At 3:04 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police Department sergeant said in a text to a reporter "No information will be given right now." At 4:05 p.m., the sergeant said they had "no idea" of when more information would be released. At 5:36 p.m., Racine County Sheriff's Office Lt. Michael Luell said in an email that "nothing" would be released from his department Friday.
A man in the neighborhood told a reporter he heard four gunshots at around 1 p.m.
"Just another shooting, man. It's sad," another man said.
Video shows the lot where officers were performing CPR is next to a Wisconsin Plating Works building, located along Carrol Street.
Within hours, a canopy and evidence markers were placed in the grassy area where CPR was being performed.
Carrol Street is a dead-end that extends west from Center Street directly across from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, south of 11th Street and north of 12th Street. The southern boundary of the scene, as marked by police tape, was 12th Street; the western boundary was made up by Irving Place and Hilker Place; the eastern boundary was Center Street.
There were more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in the area, including from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office in addition to the Racine Police Department. One of the RPD's major crimes vehicles was on scene.
The City of Racine has been experiencing a violent 2022, with six homicides as of May 15, double the number of homicides there had been between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 15, 2021. Shots fired reports in 2022 have also been 49% higher than they were in 2021, the RPD reported earlier this week.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available and can be confirmed.
1 of 14
RIC Peace Vigil
Quashana Foster greets Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson before a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Fr. Yeprem Kelegian at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition wipes away a tear after praying at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is with Tamerin Hayward of RIC. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Rev. Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Ramiro Flores, Seminarian at Emma’s Lutheran Church, prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Quashana Foster prays during a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Tony Roland, RIC’s vigil musician, plays a song for peace at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
14 photos: Police chief, mayor, area pastors speak at vigil to end violence in Racine Sunday
Tears and prayers were shed and shared on Monument Square Sunday evening.
1 of 14
RIC Peace Vigil
Quashana Foster greets Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson before a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Racine Mayor Cory Mason speaks at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Diane Lange has a Black Lives Matter sign at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson speaks at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg, special to The Journal Times
RIC Peace Vigil
Fr. Yeprem Kelegian prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Fr. Yeprem Kelegian at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition wipes away a tear after praying at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is with Tamerin Hayward of RIC. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Diane Lange has a Black Lives Matter sign at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Rev. Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Ramiro Flores, Seminarian at Emma’s Lutheran Church, prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Quashana Foster prays during a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
RIC Peace Vigil
Tony Roland, RIC’s vigil musician, plays a song for peace at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Mark Hertzberg
Go online
This story was developing as The Journal Times went to press Friday evening. For more up to date information, go to JournalTimes.com
Growing up, many employees of Case/CNH looked at the manufacturer as a place they could have a comfortable living and retire from, much like their parents did. But now, those dreams might not be in sight anymore.
The suspect allegedly showed a silver lighter that looked like a firearm and demanded the patrons “break themselves” before demanding money from the cash register, saying at one point, “Don’t make this a homicide.”