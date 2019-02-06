RACINE — Park High School was put on a "soft lock-down" for a short time this afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired in a nearby alley.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, nobody had been arrested, although multiple people were being questioned by the Racine Police Department, Sgt. Adam Malacara said. No injuries were reported.
Sgt. Pablo Guardiola said that the call initially came in at 12:50 p.m. Police responded to the scene — an alley near 12th Street and Linden Avenue — almost immediately, an eyewitness, Carl Harris, said.
Park High School went into a "soft lock-down," which means students were told to take shelter in place, according to Racine Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later.
Lunch break
Megan Hutchison, a junior at Park, and at least a dozen other students were stuck outside during the lockdown.
Hutchison and a couple of her friends had left campus during their lunch period and weren't able to get back inside upon their return. She said that a police officer told students they "should probably just go back to their cars" until the lockdown ended, which was around 1:45 p.m.
Witness
Harris lives between Park and the alley where the shooting occurred. Police were seen collecting evidence and bullet casings directly behind his home on the 1900 block of 12th Street.
"This is crazy," he said. "This is too close."
Harris said that he hears gunshots multiple times a year from his home, but this was the first time they were fired this close in at least three years.
