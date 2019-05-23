You are the owner of this article.
Update: Police identify man killed in Tuesday fire

RACINE — The man who died in a Tuesday fire on the city's south side has been identified as 55-year-old Steven Eschmann, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara announced Thursday.

At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine Police and Fire departments responded to 2527 Coolidge Ave. for a report of a structure fire with flames reaching through windows on three sides of the home, according to news releases. 

When firefighters got the blaze under control, they entered the home and discovered the bodies of Eschmann and a dog. On Wednesday, Racine Police said that the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. 

No other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss, with an estimated $130,750 in damage. Fire officials said  said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

