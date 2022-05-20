 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting in Racine Friday; details slim so far

RACINE — There was an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in the “Midtown” neighborhood on Racine’s south side. The condition of the officer and the person shot were not disclosed as of press time Friday.

Police tape covers intersections

Police tape covers multiple intersections looking east from 12th Street Friday in Racine.

Officers were seen performing CPR on an individual in a grass-covered lot, as shown in multiple live videos reviewed by The Journal Times that were posted to Facebook just after 1 p.m. Friday. In one of the videos, the individual was soon after placed on a stretcher and a Racine Fire Department ambulance took the individual away.

A press conference was held Friday evening after The Journal Times went to press.

A man in the neighborhood told a reporter he heard four gunshots at around 1 p.m.

“Just another shooting, man. It’s sad,” another man said.

Video shows the lot where officers were performing CPR is next to a Wisconsin Plating Works building, located along Carrol Street.

Tent near Carroll Street

A canopy stands on a grassy area near Carroll Street Friday in Racine about two hours after officers were seen giving CPR to an individual there.

Within hours, a canopy and evidence markers were placed in the grassy area where CPR was being performed.

Carrol Street is a dead-end that extends west from Center Street directly across from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, south of 11th Street and north of 12th Street. The southern boundary of the scene, as marked by police tape, was 12th Street; the western boundary was made up by Irving Place and Hilker Place; the eastern boundary was Center Street.

Officers on Center Street

Deputies stand behind police tape on Center Street Friday in Racine.
Police officers converse

Police officers converse at the intersection of Carroll Street and Center Street Friday in Racine.

There were more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in the area, including from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the Racine Police Department. One of the RPD’s major crimes vehicles was on scene.

The City of Racine has been experiencing a violent 2022, with six homicides as of May 15, double the number of homicides there had been between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 15, 2021. Shots fired reports in 2022 have also been 49% higher than they were in 2021, the RPD reported earlier this week.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available and can be confirmed.

14 photos: Police chief, mayor, area pastors speak at vigil to end violence in Racine Sunday

Tears and prayers were shed and shared on Monument Square Sunday evening.

1 of 14

Go online

This story was developing as The Journal Times went to press Friday evening. For more up to date information, go to JournalTimes.com

