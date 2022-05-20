UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting in Racine Friday; details slim so far

RACINE — There was an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in the “Midtown” neighborhood on Racine’s south side. The condition of the officer and the person shot were not disclosed as of press time Friday.

Officers were seen performing CPR on an individual in a grass-covered lot, as shown in multiple live videos reviewed by The Journal Times that were posted to Facebook just after 1 p.m. Friday. In one of the videos, the individual was soon after placed on a stretcher and a Racine Fire Department ambulance took the individual away.

A press conference was held Friday evening after The Journal Times went to press.

A man in the neighborhood told a reporter he heard four gunshots at around 1 p.m.

“Just another shooting, man. It’s sad,” another man said.

Video shows the lot where officers were performing CPR is next to a Wisconsin Plating Works building, located along Carrol Street.

Within hours, a canopy and evidence markers were placed in the grassy area where CPR was being performed.

Carrol Street is a dead-end that extends west from Center Street directly across from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, south of 11th Street and north of 12th Street. The southern boundary of the scene, as marked by police tape, was 12th Street; the western boundary was made up by Irving Place and Hilker Place; the eastern boundary was Center Street.

There were more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in the area, including from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the Racine Police Department. One of the RPD’s major crimes vehicles was on scene.

The City of Racine has been experiencing a violent 2022, with six homicides as of May 15, double the number of homicides there had been between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 15, 2021. Shots fired reports in 2022 have also been 49% higher than they were in 2021, the RPD reported earlier this week.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available and can be confirmed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 4