RACINE — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning near the 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue.
Around 4:32 a.m. the Racine Police Department received a call of a shots fired incident and found the victim in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody for the incident as of Thursday morning.
The alley the man was found in allows vehicles access to homes on the east side of Hickory Grove Avenue. To the west of the alley is Case Avenue and to the north is De Koven Avenue. The alley ends two blocks south at 21st Street.
Linda Liscomb, whose home on Case Avenue abuts the alley the man died in, said that she was woken up by the sound of multiple gunshots at around 4:30 a.m.
Liscomb added that, although gunshots aren't heard in the area very often, they aren't particularly rare either.
"Every couple months. They are more common in the summer," she said.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Ban Alleys Now
The people involved in this most likely are from HALO at 2000 DeKoven. I applaud what HALO does. We absolutely need this facility in the City. They have got to get more money and help to keep a lid on these guys - to stop them from trashing the neighborhood and each other. The next step is jail for a lot these people and that is much more expensive than HALO. Can Republicans understand that facilities like HALO are much less expensive than jail!? RIP
You made some sense... Then it became a republican blame game??? Lol. Typical.
