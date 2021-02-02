UPDATE: Multiple school buses 'fully engulfed in fire' in Burlington lot; BASD cancels school Tuesday

BURLINGTON — Multiple buses that serve the Burlington Area School District caught fire in their parking lot early Tuesday morning, prompting school in the district to be called off for the day.
The fire was reported at the Thomas Bus Service Inc. lot at 31340 Bushnell Road in the Town of Burlington. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, when the fire began before 4 a.m., no employees of the company were on scene.
A MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) call, through which multiple fire departments are called in to aid the local entity during bigger fires, went out before 5 a.m. Soon after, the Burlington Area School District announced "NO SCHOOL for students today, Feb. 2, 2021. Thomas Bus experienced a fire and they will not be able to transport students. Staff should report."
As of 6:15 a.m., multiple crews were still on scene, according to the City of Burlington Fire Department, and the Sheriff's Office reported that law enforcement remained on scene as well.
The call began when a Racine County deputy on patrol saw "heavy dark smoke coming from the Thomas Bus Co. property" at 3:54 a.m., according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. "It was then discovered that numerous school buses on the property were fully engulfed in fire."
Town of Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In a morning press release, the Sheriff's Office stated: "Bushnell Road (Highway 142) is currently closed between the McCanna Parkway roundabout and the Burlington Bypass."
This story will be updated.