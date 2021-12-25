UPDATE: Multiple agencies searching for John J. Egan, who walked away from a Rochester group home

First-responder agencies from Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha counties were searching Saturday afternoon, and into Saturday evening, for a missing man in and around the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford.

According to a news release early Saturday evening from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the missing man is John J. Egan, 43. He is white, 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He has brown curly hair and an ungroomed beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie, tan pants and dirty grey athletic shoes. He walked away from his group home in Rochester at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

"John is autistic and goes on daily walks in the Waterford/Rochester area," the news release stated. "He often engages in conversation with people he sees while on these walks. He is not known to be aggressive."

Anyone who sees John Egan or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Racine County Communications Center at (262) 886-2300.