UPDATE: Masks may not be required yet in the City of Racine; mandate to legally go in effect Saturday

Vaccines work

Evidence is making it clearer that the COVID-19 vaccines that millions of Americans have received are effective and much safer to receive than it would be to contract the novel coronavirus. While they don't outright stop infections from COVID-19, the vaccines drastically reduce the illnesses' effects. Those who are not vaccinated make up more than 95% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the U.S. Likewise, as a Bloomberg report published Aug. 15 based on data from 24 states, "only 1.7% of confirmed cases were in fully vaxxed people at the end of July. As a reference point, about 57% of people in those states are fully vaccinated. Put another way, if vaccines did nothing, we’d expect to see 1.3 times as many Covid cases in the vaccinated than the unvaccinated."

Dr. Ben Weston, an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor, tweeted Aug. 17 that people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to those who are vaccinated, are "25 times less likely to be hospitalized."