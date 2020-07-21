Update: Mask ordinance passed by one vote

Racine still has the second-highest number of cases in the state and the second-highest per capita infection rate. Last week, the percentage of tests that came back positive was 6% last week but had risen to 10% this week. Bowersox referred to articles in multiple medical journals that have studied the efficacy of masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and about their safety to mask wearers.

Bowersox said that if cases continue to grow, their options were either to implement a mask order or enact more restrictions on businesses.

"Right now we are out of tools in our toolbox. Masks are it," she told the Council. "A return to a more restrictive (Safer Racine) order would do more economic harm than masking."

In fact she argued that the mask ordinance will allow her health department to revisit and possibly loosen restrictions and, "allow more freedoms for everyone, including those who are in at-risk populations."

Enforcement questions

Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District was the first to raise questions about enforcement, which will be handled by the Racine Police Department. City Attorney Scott Letteney explained that those who violate the order would be issued municipal citations.