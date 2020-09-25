Update: Man killed in Dover crash reportedly hit by driver passing a cement truck

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — The head-on collision that killed a man on Highway 11 on Thursday occurred after another driver reportedly passed a concrete truck in a no-passing zone.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Focus was traveling east on Highway 11 following a concrete truck. The Focus passed the concrete truck in a no-passing zone, colliding head-on with a westbound Chevrolet Aveo. The lone occupant of the Aveo, a 56-year-old man from Racine, was deceased upon deputies’ arrival. The lone occupant of the Focus sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending further investigation.

The Dover incident was the second fatal accident of the day in Racine County involving a cement truck. On Thursday morning, a construction worker on Durand Avenue was killed after a cement truck backed over her, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Another worker was also reportedly critically injured in the latter incident.