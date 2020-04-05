UPDATE: Kenosha County records its first COVID-19 death; Pancake Day postponed until autumn

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An 85-year-old Kenosha man has died of COVID-19, county officials said late Saturday night. It's that county's first virus death, with 97 confirmed positive cases.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the resident, who died in a local hospital, had multiple underlying health issues.

"We are saddened to have lost one of our residents," Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. "Please take the Safer-at-Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible."

Though the county did not disclose the resident's identity publicly, family members identified the deceased as Kurt Lienau to the Kenosha News, a Lee Enterprises newspaper, on Sunday.

On Friday, Racine County reported its first death due to complications from coronavirus, a man in his 70s.

“We are so saddened by this death and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and community,” Gesner said in a statement Friday. “Our Health Department continues to work tirelessly and employ all possible resources to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on our community.”