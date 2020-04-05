UPDATE: Kenosha County records its first COVID-19 death; Pancake Day postponed until autumn

An 85-year-old Kenosha man has died of COVID-19, county officials said late Saturday night. It's that county's first virus death, with 97 confirmed positive cases.
Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the resident, who died in a local hospital, had multiple underlying health issues.
"We are saddened to have lost one of our residents," Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. "Please take the Safer-at-Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible."
Though the county did not disclose the resident's identity publicly, family members identified the deceased as Kurt Lienau to the Kenosha News, a Lee Enterprises newspaper, on Sunday.
On Friday, Racine County reported its first death due to complications from coronavirus, a man in his 70s.
“We are so saddened by this death and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and community,” Gesner said in a statement Friday. “Our Health Department continues to work tirelessly and employ all possible resources to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on our community.”
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 68 people had died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, an increase of 12 from the 56 people reported on Saturday.
According to new data, there are a total of 2,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 155 from the 2,112 reported on Saturday.
Sunday marked the 11th consecutive day in which the number of confirmed cases in the state increased by at least 100.
Meanwhile, DHS reported Saturday that 624 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 28% of the total confirmed cases.
Racine County's reported total confirmed cases is 54. Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 98 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 20 in Walworth County; 154 in Waukesha County and 1,148 in Milwaukee County.
Pancake Day postponed
Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., announced Sunday that Racine's 66th annual Pancake Day, which was scheduled for May 2, has been postponed until autumn.
"We are hopeful that Racine's Pancake Day will be rescheduled for this fall," an email from Roma Lodge President David Chiapete and Vice President Frank Bisotti read. "For 65 years, Racine's Pancake Day has been an event for our community to connect and enjoy the camaraderie of family and friends all while supporting Racine area charities that benefit from Pancake Day."
The email stated that the decision was made in compliance with the state's "Safer at Home" order.
"This is an unprecedented time and requires all of us to come together and do our part to stop the spread of this disease," the email read. "Roma Lodge continues to place the safety and health of our members, employees and community as our top priority."
Steil secures emergency funds for religious organizations
On Saturday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that faith-based organizations are eligible to receive federal coronavirus emergency assistance loans to help pay for their employees, rent and utilities.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., led an effort with 39 congressmen to secure these loans for religious nonprofits and organizations.
“I am glad to see the U.S. Small Business Administration address my concerns. Religious nonprofit and religious organization workers are suffering from the economic fallout of coronavirus. These employees deserve to have the same access to federal assistance as other employees of small businesses," Steil stated in a press release. "It is great that these workers can receive a paycheck and these businesses can have federal aid to keep their doors open. Thank you to my colleagues who supported my effort to ensure SBA provides assistance to workers."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.