Update: Johnson’s meeting with Hunter Biden associate postponed; Bobulinski meeting with FBI

Tony Bobulinski, who says he is a former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and who spoke with the media before Thursday night's debate, had been set on Friday to meet with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. That meeting was postponed because Bobulinski is set to meet with the FBI, according to a release from Johnson’s office.

On Friday morning, lawyers for Bobulinski informed the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Finance Committee that the FBI asked his client to sit for an interview later that day, in addition to providing copies of his phones, according to the release from Johnson’s office.

“Mr. Bobulinski has agreed to honor his commitment to sit for an interview in the near future with the Committees,” the release stated.

Johnson said, “I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months,” said Johnson. “I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”