UPDATE: Investigation ongoing into cause of Sunday's skydiving crash

YORKVILLE — Two people were injured in a tandem skydiving accident Sunday.

The accident was reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

"A 28-year-old female from Racine and a 49-year-old female from Chicago were tandem skydiving," RCSO reported Sunday afternoon. "Their parachute was deployed; however, they lost control approximately 20-30 feet from the ground and crashed. Both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to area trauma centers via Flight for Life."

The skydivers were affiliated with Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center, headquartered in Yorkville, north of Highway 11 and west of Interstate 94.

Megan George, co-owner of Skydive Midwest, said the exact cause of the crash remains unconfirmed. "We cannot speculate anything at this time since the investigation is still ongoing," George said in a phone interview Monday. "We cannot say anything further."

George said that one of the two women hurt was an instructor.

It was the second air-accident in as many days in Yorkville. Saturday afternoon, a small plane crashed in a Yorkville farm field, although the pilot suffered only minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

