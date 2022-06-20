UPDATE: Investigation ongoing into cause of Sunday's skydiving crash

YORKVILLE — Two people were injured in a tandem skydiving accident Sunday.
The accident was reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
"A 28-year-old female from Racine and a 49-year-old female from Chicago were tandem skydiving," RCSO reported Sunday afternoon. "Their parachute was deployed; however, they lost control approximately 20-30 feet from the ground and crashed. Both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to area trauma centers via Flight for Life."
Megan George, co-owner of Skydive Midwest, said the exact cause of the crash remains unconfirmed. "We cannot speculate anything at this time since the investigation is still ongoing," George said in a phone interview Monday. "We cannot say anything further."
George said that one of the two women hurt was an instructor.
It was the second air-accident in as many days in Yorkville. Saturday afternoon, a small plane crashed in a Yorkville farm field, although the pilot suffered only minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.
A Racine County sheriff's deputy investigates a plane crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening after a Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. To the left of the deputy is part of the plane's landing gear. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
**FILE PHOTO**Police investigate a plane crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening. A Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at Sylvania Airport in Yorkville. / File photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
An airplane sits in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening after the Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
An airplane sits in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening after the Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Rescue workers treat a person after they were removed from an airplane that crashed into the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening The Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. There were two people on board the plane, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman. The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Rescue workers remove a person from the an airplane that crashed into the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening. The Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. There were two people on board the plane, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman. The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Firefighters spray foam on an airplane that sits in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11, Monday evening October 22, 2012, after the Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
There were no injuries when a Skydive Midwest plane skidded onto I-94 while attempted to land at Sylvania Airport in Yorkville, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
1 of 8
I-94 Plane Crash
A Racine County sheriff's deputy investigates a plane crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening after a Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. To the left of the deputy is part of the plane's landing gear. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Gregory Shaver
Plane skids onto I-94
**FILE PHOTO**Police investigate a plane crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening. A Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at Sylvania Airport in Yorkville. / File photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Gregory Shaver
I-94 Plane Crash
An airplane sits in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening after the Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Gregory Shaver
I-94 Plane Crash
An airplane sits in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening after the Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Gregory Shaver
I-94 Plane Crash
Rescue workers treat a person after they were removed from an airplane that crashed into the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening The Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. There were two people on board the plane, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman. The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Gregory Shaver
I-94 Plane Crash
Rescue workers remove a person from the an airplane that crashed into the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11 Monday evening. The Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. There were two people on board the plane, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman. The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Gregory Shaver
I94 Plane Crash
Firefighters spray foam on an airplane that sits in the eastbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 11, Monday evening October 22, 2012, after the Skydive Midwest plane slid onto the interstate while attempting to land at the Sturtevant airport. / Photo by gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Gregory Shaver
Plane crash
A plane is surrounded by emergency crews on Interstate 94 after a crash Monday, Oct. 22, 2012. /Photo by Gregory Shaver
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
As Racine area police look to crack down on illegally owned firearms amid drastically increased reports of shootings, two more arrests were made Tuesday in Racine on suspects accused of being felons in possession of firearms.