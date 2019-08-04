{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 164 (Big Bend Road) and Wood Drive on Sunday afternoon.

At 1:40 p.m., a northbound minivan carrying four people began performing a U-turn at the intersection, according to Bill Miller, assistant chief of the Tichigan Fire Co. A northbound SUV carrying one person hit the minivan.

The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old Twin Lakes woman, suffered serious injuries, required extrication and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Miller said. The four people in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by fire personnel from Wind Lake, Vernon and Tichigan to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Flight for Life responded for the SUV driver but was called off before arriving at the scene, according to Waterford Police Sgt. William Jeschke. The driver’s injuries were not suspected to be life-threatening, Jeschke said.

The driver of the minivan, a 48-year-old Pewaukee woman, was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, Jeschke said.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Norway Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The scene was cleared at about 2:25 p.m.

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.