UPDATE: I-94 from Highway 11 to KR reopened after accident involving tanker trailer

YORKVILLE — An accident involving a tanker along the West Frontage Road just south of state Highway 11 required all lanes of Interstate 94 northbound/southbound and frontage roads to be temporarily closed between Highway 11 and Highway KR, according to a release issued by the state Department of Transportation at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
At about 12:05 p.m., deputies on scene reported that the tanker had been uprighted, but asked sheriff's squads to hold traffic control positions until advises when reopening could occur.
A DOT notification at 12:11 p.m. stated that the roadway was reopening.
The Journal Times and Kenosha News will update this post when more information is available.
Today's mugshots: May 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rodolfo R Barrera
Rodolfo (aka Rudy) R Barrera, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin M Brovold
Benjamin M Brovold, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Davonte M Carraway
Davonte M Carraway, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ceceila R Hall
Ceceila R Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, felony bail jumping, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Felipe D Hibarra
Felipe D Hibarra, 2200 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.
Demontez Lamar Jones
Demontez Lamar Jones, 600 block of Tenth Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
James C Latshaw
James C Latshaw, 4100 block of Fifteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robyn Kathleen Matson
Robyn Kathleen Matson, 6700 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotics, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mitchell A Radziuk
Mitchell A Radziuk, Salem, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chartrice S Shannon
Chartrice S Shannon, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.
Tavaries H Tyler
Tavaries H Tyler, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
