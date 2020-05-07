UPDATE: I-94 from Highway 11 to KR reopened after accident involving tanker trailer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

YORKVILLE — An accident involving a tanker along the West Frontage Road just south of state Highway 11 required all lanes of Interstate 94 northbound/southbound and frontage roads to be temporarily closed between Highway 11 and Highway KR, according to a release issued by the state Department of Transportation at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

At about 12:05 p.m., deputies on scene reported that the tanker had been uprighted, but asked sheriff's squads to hold traffic control positions until advises when reopening could occur.

A DOT notification at 12:11 p.m. stated that the roadway was reopening.

The Journal Times and Kenosha News will update this post when more information is available.

