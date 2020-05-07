UPDATE: I-94 from Highway 11 to KR reopened after accident involving tanker trailer
0 comments
breaking topical

UPDATE: I-94 from Highway 11 to KR reopened after accident involving tanker trailer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — An accident involving a tanker along the West Frontage Road just south of state Highway 11 required all lanes of Interstate 94 northbound/southbound and frontage roads to be temporarily closed between Highway 11 and Highway KR, according to a release issued by the state Department of Transportation at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

At about 12:05 p.m., deputies on scene reported that the tanker had been uprighted, but asked sheriff's squads to hold traffic control positions until advises when reopening could occur.

A DOT notification at 12:11 p.m. stated that the roadway was reopening. 

The Journal Times and Kenosha News will update this post when more information is available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News