Update: Holiday Train will stop in Racine area, even if there is a strike

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train events scheduled for Dec. 8 in the Racine area are a go.
A spokesperson for the railway confirmed Wednesday that the annual coast-to-coast events that collect donations and food for local food banks will be able to be held even if a rail strike occurs. Canadian Pacific is not one of the railways stuck in negotiations with rail worker unions over sick time, and thus a potential strike would not prevent the two scheduled Holiday Train stops in Sturtevant and Caledonia from happening.
The Journal Times erroneously reported in an article published in Wednesday's edition that a nationwide strike, which could begin as soon as Dec. 9, could derail the events. A strike could still derail North America's economy.
The Holiday Train's two scheduled Dec. 8 stops are as follows:
7-7:30 p.m.: Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, Sturtevant.
Starting at 8:15 p.m.: At the railroad crossing at Highway G in Caledonia, near The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.
A strike, however, is appearing increasingly unlikely. Congress is prepping to pass a bill that would force the unions and the railways to come to an agreement, preventing such a strike. Such action would likely be viewed as a loss for unions, which have been demanding guaranteed time off for medical appointments for workers.
Congress is considering such action at the prodding of President Joe Biden, which could strike a blow to Biden's attempts to position himself as a pro-labor president.
Congress is moving urgently to head off the looming U.S. rail strike. The House passed a bill Wednesday that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement reached in September that failed to gain the support of all 12 unions involved. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. It would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by President Joe Biden's administration. That agreement was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.