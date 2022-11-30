 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION

Update: Holiday Train will stop in Racine area, even if there is a strike

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

In December 2018, a crowd of people watch the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train at the Amtrak Depot, 9900 East Exploration Court, in Sturtevant.

 Gregory Shaver, For The Journal Times

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train events scheduled for Dec. 8 in the Racine area are a go.

A spokesperson for the railway confirmed Wednesday that the annual coast-to-coast events that collect donations and food for local food banks will be able to be held even if a rail strike occurs. Canadian Pacific is not one of the railways stuck in negotiations with rail worker unions over sick time, and thus a potential strike would not prevent the two scheduled Holiday Train stops in Sturtevant and Caledonia from happening.

The Journal Times erroneously reported in an article published in Wednesday's edition that a nationwide strike, which could begin as soon as Dec. 9, could derail the events. A strike could still derail North America's economy.

The Holiday Train's two scheduled Dec. 8 stops are as follows:

  • 7-7:30 p.m.: Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, Sturtevant.
  • Starting at 8:15 p.m.: At the railroad crossing at Highway G in Caledonia, near The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.

A strike, however, is appearing increasingly unlikely. Congress is prepping to pass a bill that would force the unions and the railways to come to an agreement, preventing such a strike. Such action would likely be viewed as a loss for unions, which have been demanding guaranteed time off for medical appointments for workers.

The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved there, it will be signed by President Joe Biden, who urged the Senate to act swiftly. Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend," President Biden said. Let me say that again: without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin."

Congress is considering such action at the prodding of President Joe Biden, which could strike a blow to Biden's attempts to position himself as a pro-labor president.

