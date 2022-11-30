Update: Holiday Train will stop in Racine area, even if there is a strike

Volunteers needed

The Racine County Food Bank is still seeking volunteers to help out Dec. 8.

The food bank needs volunteers to collect food donations and serve hot cocoa from 4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8 outside the Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, Sturtevant — and possibly to help Santa distribute candy canes.

To volunteer or to get more information, email Racine County Food Bank Executive Director Dan Taivalkoski at dant@racinecountyfoodbank.org.