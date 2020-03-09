UPDATE: Hamilton Street fire remains under investigation; $25K in damage reported

RACINE — Approximately $25,000 in damage resulted from Sunday's fire at a residence at 904 Hamilton St./1200 Superior St., fire investigators reported.

According to a release from the Fire Department, the upstairs occupant called 911 at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday after being alerted by neighbors about a small fire on the attached porch. Fire crews quickly responded and awoke a first-floor occupant and helped them evacuate. Crews contained the fire to the attached staircase preventing further spread into the home.

After a thorough investigation, light smoke caused fire crews to overhaul and wet down other areas of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The property was returned to the owner on scene who fire officials observed hanging additional smoke alarms in the residence. The tenants were allowed to return to their homes, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Sunday night. Racine Police and We Energies crews assisted at the scene.

