UPDATE | FOUND: Multiple agencies searching for John J. Egan, who walked away from a Rochester group home

A man reported missing on Saturday around the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford was found safe later that evening, according to a news release late Saturday from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

First-responder agencies from Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha counties were searching Saturday afternoon, and into Saturday evening, for John J. Egan, 43, around the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford.

According to a news release early Saturday evening from the RCSO, Egan walked away from his group home in Rochester at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

"John is autistic and goes on daily walks in the Waterford/Rochester area," the release stated. "He often engages in conversation with people he sees while on these walks. He is not known to be aggressive."