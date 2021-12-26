UPDATE | FOUND: Multiple agencies searching for John J. Egan, who walked away from a Rochester group home

A man reported missing on Saturday around the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford was found later that evening according to later updates from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release early Saturday evening from the RCSO, the man who was reported missing is John J. Egan, 43. He is white, 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He has brown curly hair and an ungroomed beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie, tan pants and dirty grey athletic shoes. He walked away from his group home in Rochester at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

The RCSO sent an update at about 8:30 p.m. that Egan had been found.

"John is autistic and goes on daily walks in the Waterford/Rochester area," the news release stated. "He often engages in conversation with people he sees while on these walks. He is not known to be aggressive."