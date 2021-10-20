UPDATE: Flying light above Racine last night might have been a crashing Russian satellite

Video posted on social media of the light in the sky in Racine looks similar to videos of the falling satellite shared by people in other states.

Space.com further reported “Such incidents are becoming more common as humanity launches more and more satellites to orbit. This satellite boom concerns many experts, who stress that action is needed to make sure the space-junk issue doesn’t get out of hand.”

If it were a meteor

This year may not be great for seeing the Orionid Meteor Shower due to interference from the full moon, according to a full moon guide from NASA. This shower is expected to be active from Oct. 2 to Nov. 7, peaking the morning of Oct. 21, the day after the full moon.

“The Orionids are going to, frankly, suck this year … the moon will be up all night, from sunset to sunrise,” NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com.

The Orionids are named after the direction from which they appear to radiate, which is near the constellation Orion, the hunter. In October, Orion is best visible around 2 a.m.