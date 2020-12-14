UPDATE: First Wisconsinites receive COVID-19 vaccines, long-term care residents to be vaccinated starting Dec. 28

The first members of the American public were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday. The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use last week, and doses started being given out in New York City, Rhode Island, Texas, California and a smattering of other U.S. locations Monday morning.
By 4 p.m. Monday, the first Wisconsinites, excluding those who were part of clinical trials, were being vaccinated, too. The first to be vaccinated might have been Tina Schubert, a respiratory therapist, who received her first of two shots after 3 p.m. Monday, making her the first recipient of the vaccine within the UW Health system.
A historic moment: respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became our first employee to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/jBUWRsjqVY— UW Health (@UWHealth) December 14, 2020
Gov. Tony Evers confirmed Monday morning that the first Pfizer vaccines had arrived in the state, but officials are not disclosing where they have arrived. However, it has been confirmed that “nearly 10,000” vaccines had arrived by 2 p.m. Monday at two of Wisconsin’s eight “distribution hubs.” Another 40,000 total vaccines are expected to be delivered to the remaining six hubs by Wednesday.
Citing counsel from the Department of Homeland Security, DHS is not sharing the sites of the eight hubs are “for security reasons.”
“The less we talk about where the vaccine is, the more secure it will be … we do not want to create any security risks,” state Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said during a virtual press conference Monday, adding that the state does not want to publicly name the sites of the limited and much-sought-after vaccines.
Regardless, Madison-based UW Health confirmed that it had received 3,900 doses Monday and that some high-risk employees — like Schubert — would be vaccinated in the afternoon.
Pleasant Prairie not a state hub
Pfizer’s Pleasant Prairie facility is not one of those eight state distribution hubs.
“It is not part of our planning and delivery,” Van Dijk confirmed Monday.
Pfizer, in conjunction with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is using that facility — along with a similar facility in Kalamazoo, Mich. — to send vaccines across the nation.
More distribution hubs, capable of ultracold storage of between minus 60 degrees and minus 80 degrees Celsius, could come online soon as they are identified, according to DHS.
Moderna’s vaccine, which is still awaiting approval from the FDA, does not require ultracold storage and could be shipped directly to hospitals, health clinics and pharmacies if it is approved.
Two-dose regimen
Citing federal guidance, states are not supposed to start vaccinating anyone until it has both doses each person needs to receive (within a three-week window) for the first vaccination to be given. Without having vaccines at the ready, Van Dijk said it would have been ill-advised to start putting shots in arms.
Regarding vaccinating the most vulnerable, Van Dijk said “It is our hope that we are starting to see vaccinating in our skilled nursing facilities before the end of the month.”
While already-established health care systems are expected to provide more than half of the state’s vaccinations, employees of CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens have been contracted by the Trump Administration to provide doses at long-term care facilities, at least to start.
Late Monday afternoon, Evers announced that vaccinations at long-term care facilities was scheduled to begin Dec. 28.
“While hope is on the horizon, the best way Wisconsinites can help keep the folks living and working in our long-term care facilities healthy and safe is to continue to take every precaution to stop the spread by staying home, practicing physical distancing and wearing a mask whenever out in public,” the governor said in a statement.
Once more vaccines become available to more of the public, health departments and other private businesses — such as pharmacies — are expected to take on greater loads of creating community immunity.
Need exceeds availability
The first 49,000-plus dose pairings Wisconsin is set to receive will only make a dent in the first phase of vaccinations, set aside for health care workers and those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities.
According to Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Division of Health immunization program manager, there are at least 400,000 health care workers in Wisconsin, meaning the first round of vaccinations will cover less than 12.5% of them; and that’s not even counting the tens of thousands of people in long-term skilled nursing facilities.
An analysis of data from Ariadne Labs and Surgo Foundation reports that Wisconsin only has 311,095 health care workers and another 78,633 people living in nursing homes. According to that analysis, those populations account for 6.7% of the state’s total population, the 15th highest percentage out of all 50 states.
“It is going to take some time” before the second phase of vaccinations can begin, which would include non-health care workers and others in long-term care facilities such as adult family homes, Schauer said.
Evers’ Dec. 3 plea to the federal government, asking for Wisconsin to be prioritized in the early days of vaccine distribution due to the high rate of spread, appears to have been unsuccessful since Wisconsin’s first allotment of vaccine to be received has not been bumped up, state officials said.
Although it is expected that the general public will be able to be vaccinated by the summer, “We don’t know how much vaccine we will be getting in subsequent weeks,” Schauer said. “There are factors that are in our control ... and there are factors that are not in our control. So how long it is going to take really depends.”
