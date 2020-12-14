UPDATE: First Wisconsinites receive COVID-19 vaccines, long-term care residents to be vaccinated starting Dec. 28

Late Monday afternoon, Evers announced that vaccinations at long-term care facilities was scheduled to begin Dec. 28.

“While hope is on the horizon, the best way Wisconsinites can help keep the folks living and working in our long-term care facilities healthy and safe is to continue to take every precaution to stop the spread by staying home, practicing physical distancing and wearing a mask whenever out in public,” the governor said in a statement.

Once more vaccines become available to more of the public, health departments and other private businesses — such as pharmacies — are expected to take on greater loads of creating community immunity.

Need exceeds availability

The first 49,000-plus dose pairings Wisconsin is set to receive will only make a dent in the first phase of vaccinations, set aside for health care workers and those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities.

According to Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Division of Health immunization program manager, there are at least 400,000 health care workers in Wisconsin, meaning the first round of vaccinations will cover less than 12.5% of them; and that’s not even counting the tens of thousands of people in long-term skilled nursing facilities.