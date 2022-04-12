UPDATE: Ex-Caledonia village employee sentenced to prison for felony theft

RACINE — The criminal allegations against James Svoboda III, 45, a former employee of Caledonia and contracted employee for Mount Pleasant, are wide-ranging.

He took supplies that were meant to improve the parks and directed them to his own house, along with a stove that was meant for a public facility, and allowed the parks he was in charge of to deteriorate.

He took a substantial donation to the Racine Area Soccer Association, money meant to improve things for kids, and diverted that to his own personal accounts.

He talked people into making checks out to him personally.

However, the worst allegations came from people who entrusted Svoboda with the remains of their loved ones at the municipal cemetery.

One man testified he trusted Svoboda with the urn that contained the remains of his father, believing they had been interred, and paying for that service.

During the investigation, that urn was found in a filing cabinet.

The plot had been double-sold, and the new administrator had to resort to the notes of equipment operators to figure out who was buried where.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle said at Monday's sentencing hearing, “If I learned that someone else was buried in my father’s plot -- it would break my heart so much if that happened to me.”

Request denied

At the sentencing hearing, which concluded late Monday afternoon, Svoboda asked for probation but was denied.

Instead, he was taken into custody and will be sent to prison for actions he took that diverted approximately $330,000 in public and private funds into his own accounts, among the many allegations from 2013-2019.

After a negotiated settlement, the defendant was sentenced for felony theft to three years in prison followed by five years supervised release. For misconduct in office/exceeding his authority, he was sentenced to an additional year in prison and supervised release for two years.

An additional sentence for the charge of fraud in connection to his income taxes will run concurrent to the first charge.

Svoboda was initially charged with 20 felony counts.

In sentencing the defendant to prison, Boyle noted the gravity of the offense.

“This isn’t pocket change,” he said of the money that disappeared into Svoboda’s personal accounts. “This is a substantial amount of money.”

Svoboda described himself as “truly ashamed” and said, “I promise you, I will work tirelessly every day to make this right.”

He said he was a flawed man, which led him into “dark places in which I never want to return.”

Sentencing

The sentencing fell short of what the Racine County District Attorney's Office requested: the maximum sentence possible on each count, which would have come to about 11 years in prison.

Assistant DA Chris Steenrod said the main focus of a sentencing hearing was to determine a punishment, but it was also important to send a message that would deter others in the community from taking comparable actions.

He painted a picture of the defendant of someone who had a bad childhood and was now trying to create a life for himself that he could not afford with his salary, which included a tropical vacation.

Steenrod called the defendant’s references to his bad childhood “a cop-out.”

“You knew right from wrong,” he said.

There also were allegations of a possible gambling problem.

Kathy Kasper, the Village of Caledonia administrator, said the defendant did “irreparable harm.”

“He broke public trust at a time when public trust is hard to come by,” Kasper said.

She explained he was able to pull off the theft for so long through a diversion of revenue scheme, which included talking people into writing checks directly to him or paying in cash.

People said during the investigation: “I thought it was odd, but he was quite persuasive.”

Jim Dobbs, the president of the Caledonia Village Board, credited the defendant’s “slick personality” to his being able to “con people out of $330,000.”

He urged the court to hand down “a harsh sentence,” which he called “appropriate in this case.”

“I beg the court not to just slap him on the wrist,” Dobbs said.

Defense

Patrick Cafferty represented the defendant.

He noted in watching the Racine County DA’s Office for 28 years, he had come to see a pattern in their sentencing recommendations that is always “far in excess for what is warranted.”

Rather than being directed at the judge, Cafferty continued, the recommendations from the DA’s Office were “directed at people paying attention to the case” outside of the courtroom.

In preparing for the case, he went back to the controlling case law, State v. Gallion, that laid out the three prongs judges must consider, and put on the record, during sentencing: the protection of the public; the gravity of the offense; and the rehabilitative needs of the defendant.

Svoboda, Cafferty said, represented no danger to the public.

“This is a property crime,” he continued. “Because it is a property crime, there is no risk to the public.”

Cafferty said that with all the publicity the case has received, it was not very likely that anyone would trust Svoboda again with financial matters.

He denied the allegations that the defendant used someone’s credit card for a lavish vacation or that he used the money he took to pay for his legal defense, which were allegations made during the proceedings.

Cafferty also reminded the court that Svoboda was not actually charged for the mismanagement of the cemetery, though there was emotional testimony to that fact.

As for the defendant’s rehabilitative needs, Svoboda acknowledged that fact himself, saying he wished he had gotten the help he needed years before for childhood trauma, as his wife had apparently urged him to do.

Cafferty noted his client was working, that he and his wife had managed to put together $20,000 toward restitution and Svoboda’s cash bail of $20,000 would also be used for restitution.

He concluded by noting if the precedent in State v. Gallion were followed, “there’s no way the state’s position is justified.”

Conclusion

Judge Boyle admitted that he had struggled with the case.

He pointed out the defendant had overcome a terrible childhood, had put himself through college, earning a bachelor’s degree, and had a long work history.

Further, there was evidence Svoboda realized the mistakes made by his parents and had made efforts not to repeat those with his family.

Boyle said he received 16 letters written on Svoboda’s behalf. They noted he was a good father, community member, was clever, smart, hardworking, compassionate, kind, a great friend, remorseful.

Ultimately, however, the judge could not get passed the abuse of public trust.

“Such a lost of trust,” he said.

In terms of protection of the public, Boyle said, “there has to be some faith in humanity that people are going to do the right thing.”

The theft wasn’t just once or twice, he continued, “it went on for years.”

A restitution hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

A longer version of this report will appear in Wednesday's Journal Times.

