UPDATE: Evers/Barnes recall organizer says she's near signature goal as deadline approaches

Gov. candidate to speak Saturday

In advance of the filing deadline, Polewczynski said a “huge gathering” is planned for Saturday at a time and location to be announced. The guest speaker is to be Jonathan Wichmann, who has declared his candidacy for the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

“Our team is endorsing Jonathan Wichmann for governor,” Polewczynski said. “He is a man who will represent ‘We, The People.’ ”

Polewczynski said members of her group “plan to invite (President) Trump to speak as well” at the Saturday event.

Party reaction

Predictably, reaction to Polewczynski’s recall petition has split along partisan lines.

“Given the Governor’s inability to keep Wisconsinites in Kenosha safe and deliver basic government functions, it’s no wonder that a group of citizens would be motivated to have new leadership in the Governor’s Office as soon as possible and work towards that end,” said Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt. “We will continue to focus and urge others to focus on efforts on reelecting President Trump, because a Joe Biden presidency would be a disaster that would send our nation into further lawlessness and on the path to a socialist America.”