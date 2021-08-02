UPDATE: Dry conditions partially to blame for fire that led to deaths of two goats

YORKVILLE — Two goats were killed in a barn fire Monday after a nearby controlled burn spread out of control, officials said.

Map: Barn fire near Union Grove A map shows the approximate location of a barn fire today that killed two goats in the 19800 block of Spring Street north of Union Grove.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department sent crews to the barn fire at about 10:35 a.m. in the 19800 block of Spring Street in Yorkville.

Fire Chief Tim Allen said the property owner was burning debris and left the fire unattended, thinking it had burned out. But the blaze reignited and spread to a shed being used as a barn for animals.

"It was determined that the homeowner had just recently burned brush in a burning pit where hot embers fell onto the grass," according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. "With the dry conditions and winds, the grass caught on fire which then spread to the barn."

The Racine County Sheriff's Office, which also responded to the scene, reported the homeowner had left the property by the time the fire spread. The fire was called in by a witness.

Allen said two goats perished in the blaze, but others goats and chickens survived.

A house also sustained minor heat damage.