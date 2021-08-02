 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Dry conditions partially to blame for fire that led to deaths of two goats
0 Comments
alert top story
YORKVILLE

UPDATE: Dry conditions partially to blame for fire that led to deaths of two goats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — Two goats were killed in a barn fire Monday after a nearby controlled burn spread out of control, officials said.

Map: Barn fire near Union Grove

Map: Barn fire near Union Grove

A map shows the approximate location of a barn fire today that killed two goats in the 19800 block of Spring Street north of Union Grove.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department sent crews to the barn fire at about 10:35 a.m. in the 19800 block of Spring Street in Yorkville.

Fire Chief Tim Allen said the property owner was burning debris and left the fire unattended, thinking it had burned out. But the blaze reignited and spread to a shed being used as a barn for animals.

"It was determined that the homeowner had just recently burned brush in a burning pit where hot embers fell onto the grass," according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. "With the dry conditions and winds, the grass caught on fire which then spread to the barn."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine County Sheriff's Office, which also responded to the scene, reported the homeowner had left the property by the time the fire spread. The fire was called in by a witness.

Allen said two goats perished in the blaze, but others goats and chickens survived.

A house also sustained minor heat damage.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported that "the barn and the contents inside were a complete loss."

Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours, with assistance from several surrounding departments. In a rural area with no fire hydrants, emergency crews had to transport water to battle the blaze.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News