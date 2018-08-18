Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
Submitted photo

RACINE COUNTY — A crash involving a semi and several cars closed all of the northbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 20, at Kraut Road, just after 1:30 to about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

All lanes are now open.

According to police radio reports, the semi rear-ended one car, which caused the crash. Some injuries were reported but the patients were reportedly up, walking and talking.

Emergency response vehicles were called from the Raymond and Union Grove-Yorkville fire departments, along with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

An alternate route north was established and asked for drivers to take Highway 20 to Green Bay Road, then turn left onto County Highway G heading west and take that to get back on I-94.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

