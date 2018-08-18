RACINE COUNTY — A crash involving a semi and several cars closed all of the northbound lanes of I-94 north of Highway 20, at Kraut Road, just after 1:30 to about 4 p.m. on Saturday.
All lanes are now open.
According to police radio reports, the semi rear-ended one car, which caused the crash. Some injuries were reported but the patients were reportedly up, walking and talking.
Emergency response vehicles were called from the Raymond and Union Grove-Yorkville fire departments, along with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
An alternate route north was established and asked for drivers to take Highway 20 to Green Bay Road, then turn left onto County Highway G heading west and take that to get back on I-94.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That I-94 is a minefield! Yesterday a car was up on the median and the highway was shut down. It's a daily occurrence. Slow down!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.