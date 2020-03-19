You are the owner of this article.
date 2020-03-19

UPDATE: 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin and number is growing
UPDATE: 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin and number is growing

RACINE COUNTY — There were 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. 

There were three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Racine County, including two in the City of Racine, as of 2 p.m. Thursday. 

Milwaukee County still has the biggest number of cases, which is currently 62, up from seven confirmed cases on Sunday, 13 on Monday, 24 on Tuesday and 47 on Wednesday, according to DHS.

18 of Wisconsin's 72 counties have now been infected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

