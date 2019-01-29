RACINE COUNTY — Monday’s snowstorm essentially shut down southeast Wisconsin, closing government buildings, schools and businesses. But life went on as normal in some respects, particularly when it came to parking tickets.
Between Jan. 27-29, the City of Racine issued 373 snow emergency citations, with a fine of $25 associated with each ticket. That is a total of $9,375 in fines assessed in two days.
In addition, 204 vehicles were towed during the same time period; however, that total did not only include vehicles violating snow emergencies, but also other instances, such as abandonment.
During the City of Burlington’s snow emergency on Jan. 23, officials reported issuing 26 citations. On Monday, 23 citations were issued. No cars were towed in either instance.
Tax forgiveness
Just as parking fees and fines are inevitable, so too are property taxes. And, thanks to Mother Nature, a one-day extension is being offered this week. if you have city taxes due on Thursday, Jan. 31, but you turn them on Friday, Feb. 1, you will not be penalized, the City of Racine announced Tuesday.
The anticipated extremely cold temperatures have led the city to pre-emptively close certain buildings, including City Hall and the City Hall Annex, all day Wednesday. They are to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The weather has already affected tax collection in the Clerk’s Office, a news release stated.
