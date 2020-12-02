UPDATE: City of Racine extends COVID-19 ordinances through June

The minutiae

Peterson and Perez questioned some of the finer details of the ordinance: Does it really make sense, they asked, to prohibit teachers from working in their classrooms, at their chalkboards, in an empty classroom, with masks on?

Peterson did not appear to think so, questioning the Health Department about that detail.

Peterson also questioned why child care facilities remain open.

Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox noted the schools were not closed to all personnel. Staff in charge of payroll, as one example, were allowed in the buildings.

However, of the 112 outbreaks in the Racine Health Department jurisdiction, 20 have been in public and private schools, she said. Schools top the list for outbreaks. Child care facilities, in contrast, have had seven outbreaks.

Peterson also questioned why the students and staff could not go back to school and just wear their masks.

Bowersox noted masks were only 60% to 80% effective when worn correctly. If the mask was worn below the nose, or if it did not fit snuggly against the face, if it was not kept clean, if it was carried in a student’s pocket instead of on their face, the effectiveness percentage dropped.