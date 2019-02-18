RACINE — A cat and a dog were killed in a Monday afternoon north-side house fire.
The Racine Fire Department responded at 12:46 p.m. to a house, 1027 Jones Ave., after the occupant came home to discover smoke billowing out of the structure, according to Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove.
When firefighters arrived, there was some “pretty good smoke showing,” Hargrove said.
The fire "was stubborn" but mostly affected a back bedroom and also partially collapsed the floor, according to a press release. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.
The fire was ruled under control at 1:18 p.m., Hargrove said.
No humans were inside the house at the time of the fire, but the occupant’s cat and dog were, Hargrove said. On the scene, Hargrove said it was unlikely the pets survived, and the news release later confirmed their deaths.
No humans were injured. The house's occupants will be staying with relatives.
Firefighters were still inside the house to make sure the fire was extinguished as of about 1:40 p.m.
The cause remained under investigation as of late Monday afternoon.
Racine police, We Energies, the Racine Fire Bells and the American Red Cross also responded to and assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.