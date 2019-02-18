Try 1 month for 99¢
Jones Avenue fire

A firefighter consults with utility employees outside a residence at 1027 Jones Ave. Monday afternoon after firefighters extinguished a fire there. A Racine police officer looks on. No injuries were reported but the fate of two pets inside the home was not immediately clear.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A cat and a dog were killed in a Monday afternoon north-side house fire.

The Racine Fire Department responded at 12:46 p.m. to a house, 1027 Jones Ave., after the occupant came home to discover smoke billowing out of the structure, according to Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove.

When firefighters arrived, there was some “pretty good smoke showing,” Hargrove said.

The fire "was stubborn" but mostly affected a back bedroom and also partially collapsed the floor, according to a press release. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.

The fire was ruled under control at 1:18 p.m., Hargrove said.

No humans were inside the house at the time of the fire, but the occupant’s cat and dog were, Hargrove said. On the scene, Hargrove said it was unlikely the pets survived, and the news release later confirmed their deaths.

No humans were injured. The house's occupants will be staying with relatives.

Firefighters were still inside the house to make sure the fire was extinguished as of about 1:40 p.m. 

The cause remained under investigation as of  late Monday afternoon.

Racine police, We Energies, the Racine Fire Bells and the American Red Cross also responded to and assisted at the scene.

