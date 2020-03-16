UPDATE: 48 cases of coronavirus reported in Wisconsin, at least 1 person has recovered

The total number of people in Wisconsin who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has now increased to 48, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced at 1:50 p.m. Monday.

There is still only one confirmed case in Racine County.

Kenosha County also saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Jen Freiheit, director of the Division of Health.

Milwaukee County's total is 13, six more than the day before.

Of the 48 confirmed cases in Wisconsin so far, at least one person has already recovered.

On Monday, the Wisconsin DHS reported that there were 10 confirmed cases in Dane County, 11 in Fond du Lac County, 13 in Milwaukee County, one each in Outagamie, Pierce, Racine, Kenosha and Wood counties, and three each in Sheboygan, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.

A total of 552 people have been tested, the Wisconsin DHS announced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.