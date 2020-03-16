You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: 48 cases of coronavirus reported in Wisconsin, at least 1 person has recovered
0 comments
breaking alert

UPDATE: 48 cases of coronavirus reported in Wisconsin, at least 1 person has recovered

The total number of people in Wisconsin who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has now increased to 48, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced at 1:50 p.m. Monday.

There is still only one confirmed case in Racine County.

Kenosha County also saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Jen Freiheit, director of the Division of Health.

Milwaukee County's total is 13, six more than the day before. 

Of the 48 confirmed cases in Wisconsin so far, at least one person has already recovered.

On Monday, the Wisconsin DHS reported that there were 10 confirmed cases in Dane County, 11 in Fond du Lac County, 13 in Milwaukee County, one each in Outagamie, Pierce, Racine, Kenosha and Wood counties, and three each in Sheboygan, Waukesha and Winnebago counties. 

A total of 552 people have been tested, the Wisconsin DHS announced. 

0 comments
0
0
1
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News