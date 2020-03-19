UPDATE: 155 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin and number is growing

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin ramped up to 155 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

That includes three confirmed cases in Racine County, including two in the City of Racine, up from only one confirmed in the county the day prior.

Milwaukee County still has the biggest number of cases. The total count was 62 Thursday afternoon, up from seven confirmed cases on Sunday and 47 on Wednesday, according to DHS.

Twenty-one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties now have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Local cases

The two City of Racine residents who have the virus were likely exposed in Wisconsin through community interactions.

“Our team at the City of Racine is working tirelessly to get ahead of the COVID-19 crisis and protect the health and safety of our residents,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “We will continue to work with state and federal health officials and our local partners and take the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The City of Racine Public Health Department is actively investigating the circumstances and close contacts of the two individuals in Racine.