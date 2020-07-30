UPDATE: Caledonia man thrown into water after Browns Lake boat crash; woman also receives minor injuries

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A woman was transported to the local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a pontoon boat crashed into a fishing boat Wednesday night at the Fischer Park boat launch on Browns Lake, the Racine county Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies, along with Town of Burlington firefighters and City of Burlington rescue crews, were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to the boat launch at the county-owned park, 30526 Durand Ave. (Highway E), for initial reports of a boat crash resulting in a man with an arm injury and a woman with a nose injury.
An investigation by the Sheriff's Office determined that the operator of the pontoon boat, a 69-year-old Burlington man, was operating his boat on the lake. The operator informed the investigating deputy that he was not paying attention while turning his boat, which caused him to strike a parked fishing boat. The operator of the parked fishing boat, a 58-year-old Caledonia man, was ejected from his boat, but did not claim injuries and refused rescue assistance. A 37-year-old female passenger was transported to Aurora Burlington Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The deputy who investigated the crash, cited the operator of the pontoon boat for failure to yield the right of way, the Sheriff's Office reported. A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden was also requested to respond to the scene to investigate.
Today mugshots: July 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard A Fliess
Richard A Fliess, 4500 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Shirley A Allen
Shirley (aka Irene Coleman) A Allen, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false emergency (911) phone use, obstructing an officer.
Scott Todd Blada
Scott (aka Scott Blade) Todd Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian K Lewis
Brian K Lewis, Chicago, Illinois, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lazarick L Riley
Lazarick (aka Lazarick Coleman) L Riley, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony M Beverly
Anthony M Beverly, Cudahy, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
