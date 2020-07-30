UPDATE: Caledonia man thrown into water after Browns Lake boat crash; woman also receives minor injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A woman was transported to the local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a pontoon boat crashed into a fishing boat Wednesday night at the Fischer Park boat launch on Browns Lake, the Racine county Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies, along with Town of Burlington firefighters and City of Burlington rescue crews, were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to the boat launch at the county-owned park, 30526 Durand Ave. (Highway E), for initial reports of a boat crash resulting in a man with an arm injury and a woman with a nose injury.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office determined that the operator of the pontoon boat, a 69-year-old Burlington man, was operating his boat on the lake. The operator informed the investigating deputy that he was not paying attention while turning his boat, which caused him to strike a parked fishing boat. The operator of the parked fishing boat, a 58-year-old Caledonia man, was ejected from his boat, but did not claim injuries and refused rescue assistance. A 37-year-old female passenger was transported to Aurora Burlington Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.