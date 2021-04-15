UPDATE: Caledonia man dies in Botting Road accident

CALEDONIA — A 63-year-old Caledonia man died after a four-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Caledonia Police Department.

The crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Botting Road and Highway 32.

The Caledonia man was transported to a local hospital, then was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 32 and crossed into the northbound lanes and into oncoming traffic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A vehicle traveling north on Highway 32, a black 2021 Jeep Cherokee, swerved into a guardrail to avoid colliding with the Chevrolet Colorado. The next vehicle traveling north on Highway 32, a black 2020 Toyota Tacoma, was struck head-on by the southbound Chevrolet Colorado. A fourth vehicle, also traveling north, a white 2020 Nissan Rogue, then struck the Tacoma in the rear.

Due to the severity of the vehicle damage, the Caledonia Fire Department needed to extricate the accident victims from their vehicles. The operators of two of the vehicles were transported by rescue units to Ascension All Saints Hospital for minor injuries.