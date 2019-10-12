BURLINGTON — Talk of the Town Communications, the Burlington U.S. Cellular dealer, was one of at least three southeastern Wisconsin businesses struck by burglars early Saturday morning.
At Talk of the Town, 1709 Milwaukee Ave., two suspects broke in through the front window at about 5:13 a.m. as shown by a security camera, a store representative said.
“Sadly, our store was robbed this morning before opening,” the business posted on Facebook Saturday morning. “Thankfully, no one was here to get hurt. Our staff is still pretty shaken up about it. They left us with some inventory and, as always, we are here to help you in any way we can until we can reorder additional inventory.”
Store owner Lisa Stettner said both suspects were dressed all in black and in black masks. She said they targeted Apple and higher-end Samsung phones.
The store was able to open at its normal time, 9 a.m.
Earlier that morning, about 4:26 a.m., the Lake Geneva U.S. Cellular store also was struck by two suspects who broke in via the front side window, said Store Manager Colleen Snow. According to an inventory, the two — both wearing all black and black masks and carrying black duffel bags — got nothing but empty boxes, Snow said. The store keeps its phones tightly locked up, she explained.
Moreover, Snow said, the Spectrum store adjacent to the Lake Geneva U.S. Cellular store, in the same retail center, was also broken into that morning. She said there was some theft loss there, but The Journal Times could not reach that store directly.
Neither Burlington nor Lake Geneva police could be reached for comment by press time Saturday.
