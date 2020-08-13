UPDATE: Burlington apartment fire displaces unknown number of residents

BURLINGTON — An early Thursday afternoon apartment fire displaced an unknown number of residents at the Fox Crossing Apartments on Bridge Street along the city’s riverfront.
Initial radio reports from the scene reported two patients needing medical attention. One party was rushed to Aurora Burlington Medical Center. Information on possible injuries could not be confirmed as of early Thursday night.
City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe reported that the fire was contained to one third-floor apartment, where sprinklers extinguished the blaze.
“We got a general (automatic) fire alarm at 12:33 hours,” Babe said. “Prior to us going en route, we got a call back from Racine County Communications Center that a proper pass code was given to clear the alarm, so I had the cancel tones set off. What ended up eventually happening is we were re-toned for smoke in the building.
“We were on scene at 12:40 and first crews in realized we did have an active fire at one point in Unit Number 306. Sprinklers were activated, with some water damage. Evacuation was already in progress upon our arrival,” Babe said.
Burlington Police Department Lt. Brian Zmudzinski reported that 180 Bridge St. has 32 apartments with approximately 65 to 70 occupants.
Babe reported that displaced residents from the four-story complex were initially gathered together in the community room at the neighboring Fox Crossing Apartments building at 120 Bridge St.
“We do have EMS personnel with all the residents at this time,” Babe said at the scene, adding that COVID precautions were being taken and that pharmaceutical medication, food and hydration needs of residents were “being taken care of.”
Red Cross called
Babe said it was expected “at some point” Thursday that some residents would be allowed to return to the apartment building in certain areas deemed safe to do so. But he added there “are going to be some permanent displacements” in an unknown number of units due to water damage.
Babe said he had been in contact with the American Red Cross regarding “proper accommodations” for any possible permanent displacements in connection with the incident, noting it was likely that some displaced residents might find accommodations with friends or family.
“We’re looking long-term if we have to put people up for a period of time ... to make sure that they’re taken care of. We have those plans in place,” Babe said.
As part of the incident response, Babe said the City of Burlington Fire Department set up a unified command system with the Burlington Police Department, with multiple units on scene from Burlington, Rochester, Lake Geneva, Salem Lakes and the Racine Fire Bells Emergency Services Support and Rehab unit. Babe said city staff, including the mayor, city administrator and public works crews were also on scene.
“We had good representation,” he said. “Everybody’s working together.”
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and We Energies crews also assisted at the scene.
Babe said the cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no estimate on the dollar amount of damage to the apartment building as of Wednesday afternoon.
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
