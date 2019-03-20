RACINE — Racine Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to last week's armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. The suspect's identity has not been released by police.
At 4:14 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Racine Police responded to Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for a report of a robbery.
The suspect, who was believed to have been armed, fled the area prior to police arrival. An unspecified amount of money was taken in the robbery, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.