RAYMOND — Fire crews from 13 agencies from three counties responded Friday morning after fire broke out in a large garage in north Raymond.
The fire in the 300 block of 60th Street, about a half mile south of the Racine/Milwaukee County line, ended up destroying the detached garage. An SUV, truck, car and motorcycle, which had been in and around the structure, also appeared to be a total loss.
The call came in at about 11:30 a.m. Within 15 minutes, scanner reports indicated that the fire had entirely engulfed the garage. Once fire crews arrived on scene, the blaze was under control in 20 minutes, according to Kansasville Fire Chief Scott Remer. By 1 p.m., the blaze appeared to have been entirely extinguished.
The home, less than 40 feet from the garage, sustained little “exposure damage,” Remer said. No injuries were reported.
Calling the shots
The Raymond Fire Department was first on the scene, Remer said. Soon after, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System call was initiated, which brought in more firefighters and equipment to the scene. Most of the responding departments went to the scene of the fire itself, while the others reported to Raymond’s firehouse in case another emergency call came in while firefighters were preoccupied.
In Racine County, there’s usually only one MABAS call a month, said Remer, who is also the county’s MABAS division president.
Remer coordinated the attack effort, directing firefighters from Raymond, Wind Lake, Caledonia, Kansasville, South Shore and Union Grove-Yorkville. He operated from the back of an SUV, using radio to communicate, and moving name tags around a specially made board to stay on top of which firefighters had been assigned which tasks.
The board had a set of Velcro areas labeled with words like “attack,” “investigation” and “overhaul.” Then, using the name tags of firefighters from the different departments, Remer was able to track which personnel were engaged in various tasks.
Additional support
Also providing aid were two Racine Fire Bells volunteers: Tom Gavahan, a retired Racine firefighter, and Scott Peterson.
They drove up from the City of Racine with trays of protein- and sugar-laden snacks and drinks, as well as bottled water, making sure the firefighters stayed hydrated and energized. It was the second time in five days that the Fire Bells have been called upon, according to Gavahan, having responded to a fire in Union Grove on Monday.
“We might go a month without getting a call, but then we get two in a week,” Gavahan said.
“I’m giving back to the community I grew up in,” Peterson added. “I’ve always been like a little kid, wanting to be around fire engines.”
Assisting Raymond firefighters at the scene and with fire station coverage were crews from Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville, Caledonia, South Shore, Tichigan, Waterford and Wind Lake in Racine County; Oak Creek, Franklin and Hales Corners in Milwaukee County; and Somers, Paris, Bristol in Kenosha County. We Energies crews and the Raymond Highway Department also assisted.
phoner2 - I don't think you understand that there are no fire hydrants in that area, so all water must be trucked in, hence the need for the large response.
I think half those responding are just there for the show, busy day in Raymond.
Your home has never been on fire.
Please refrain from being an idiot.
