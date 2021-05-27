Update: After pressure from NAACP and a lawsuit, RUSD adds more summer-school sites

RACINE — Facing a lawsuit and a discrimination complaint, the Racine Unified School District has increased the number of schools it will have open for summer school.
Instead of only having Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell schools open for K-8 summer school, the district's two community schools serving mostly low-income families — Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools — will be open this summer. Park High School will also be open.
For weeks, the Racine Branch of the NAACP has been calling for this.
Shuttle service also will be expanded to Case High School, in addition to the previously announced free shuttles to summer-school sites from Janes, Julian Thomas, Knapp and West Ridge elementary schools.
“As we continue to work to address any barriers that may keep students from attending summer school, we are happy to be able to take this additional step and open our two community schools this summer,” Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca said in a statement late Thursday morning. “Thanks to our partnership with United Way of Racine County, we were able to expand extended learning to Julian Thomas and Knapp in the afternoons and now we’ll have summer school there in the morning. Our families in these communities will have access to full-day academic and enrichment opportunities for their children this summer.”
Families who have already enrolled at an alternative summer school site and would like their child to attend Julian Thomas or Knapp instead should contact summer.school@rusd.org or call 262-619-4640. If families are registering for the first time, please visit rusd.org and click on Summer School or call or visit any RUSD school.
Summer school takes place Mondays through Thursdays, 8:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., from June 21 to July 29. Breakfast is available from 7:45-8:10. Lunch is provided for students attending Extended Learning from 12:10-12:35 p.m. Extended Learning is offered at the elementary and K-8 sites from 12:35 to 4:45 p.m. Extended Learning is available at no cost to families this summer.
As reported earlier Thursday morning:
A new lawsuit filed against Racine Unified School District alleges constitutional and civil rights violations, as well as race-based discrimination, based primarily on the district’s decision not to have two of its schools with the highest minority and impoverished populations open for summer school.
The Racine Branch of the NAACP has for weeks been advocating for summer school options to be expanded to help Unified’s most vulnerable pupils. On Tuesday, busing and after-school options were expanded, but the NAACP remains unsatisfied.
The NAACP’s leaders have also been arguing that this issue is about something more than just one year of summer school: that systemic racism is continuing to hold students of color back in 2021.
Students of color and students from low-income households were more likely to fall further behind while schools remained mostly virtual since March 2020; a national study published in December from McKinsey & Company found that schools with populations that are more than 50% students of color consistently showed learning loss in math and reading being 10-16 points behind schools that are majority white.
“Racine Unified’s actions pertaining to this matter is an example of the institutional racism that is prevalent in the District. The District continues to produce policies, practices and outcomes that put their Black and brown students at a disadvantage as it pertains to their education, and this must change,” concludes a commentary co-written by Racine NAACP Education Chair Yolanda Hodges and Racine NAACP President Dwight Mosby published in Thursday's Journal Times. “Black and brown children make up a majority of the RUSD’s student body, and when we fail them, we are failing the entire Racine community.”
That letter also stated, in all capital letters, that Racine Unified’s partnership with the United Way to waive enrollment fees in summer programs, expand locations and offer busing options for inner-city students “is not enough!”
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Brittany Mckenney, a mother of three RUSD students who attend Knapp Elementary, and Miketra Larry, who has two children in RUSD, one of whom attends Julian Thomas Elementary. The student populations of Julian Thomas and Knapp rank among the highest poverty rates and highest minority populations of any RUSD school.
The plaintiffs are represented by civil rights attorney Dr. Anne T. Sulton.
Despite pressure, the district has resisted opening those two schools for summer school, instead planning on having Gifford School, Jerstad-Agerholm School and Mitchell School open. In early May, the school district said one of the reasons behind this decision was "that enrollment in summer school increased when we condensed our summer school sites ... families gave us feedback that they liked having one building to drop their multiaged children off instead of having to drop off at multiple sites.”
By not having Knapp and Julian Thomas open, the lawsuit alleges, RUSD is not doing enough to help students who are more likely to be falling behind — like Mckenney’s and Larry’s kids, who are African American.
The total Racine Unified student population was 61.1% non-white and 63.9% economically disadvantaged as of 2018-19. Students of color and poor students were widely believed to be more likely to fall further behind during the pandemic; the lawsuit points out that the student population at one of the three schools open for summer school — Gifford School in Caledonia — is 72.9% white and 28.9% economically disadvantaged.
In contrast, at Julian Thomas, 88.9% of the student population is black or Hispanic and 94.3% of students are economically disadvantaged. Likewise, Knapp’s student population is 67.6% black or Hispanic and 87.8% of its students are economically disadvantaged.
Omitted from the lawsuit were the population statistics for Mitchell and Jerstad-Agerholm, which are 87.5% and 67.3% non-white, respectively, and 80.8% and 77.3% economically disadvantaged, respectively.
It is also alleged in the lawsuit that RUSD is not offering enough summer programming to meet the needs of its community.
“RUSD also has decided to not offer enough after school academic enrichment programs — these programs reportedly already have waiting lists,” the lawsuit states.
Transportation issues
The lawsuit filed Monday, hours before RUSD announced it was partnering with United Way of Racine County to expand busing options, including pick-up/drop-off points at Knapp and Julian Thomas, makes numerous claims regarding how transportation options, or the lack thereof, are making it harder for students to get to summer school and for those students’ parents to continue to work.
Larry said in a statement in the lawsuit that having her kids enrolled for summer school at Mitchell as opposed to Julian Thomas — which is within walking distance of her home — puts a burden on her family: “If Julian Thomas school is open this summer, I will send both of my children there. We live within a 5-minute walk of this school. I have enrolled my sons in one of the three schools open this summer (Mitchell) but it is very far from our home and RUSD has not offered me bus service for one of my sons, making it difficult for the entire family, in part, because I have to work. My children need to attend summer school because during the past year they only were in school about three months. They have lost learning. I am worried about their education. RUSD should open Julian Thomas school this summer.”
Similarly, Mckenney reported that her family can walk to Knapp within 5 minutes from their home. But, if her kids had to go to one of the three summer schools without a transportation option, the walk would have been between 45 and 60 minutes since the family doesn’t have a car
“This creates an incredible hardship for my entire family,” Mckenney stated. “If Knapp is open this summer, I will send my three small children there for summer school.”
The lawsuit claims that the district has millions that could be spent on funding greatly expanded summer programs. It lists more than $60 million combined in COVID-19 relief funds received from (or promised by) the federal and state government.
The Department of Education, in its guidance regarding stimulus funds, says that money awarded to schools can be used “to address the impact that (the COVID-19 pandemic) has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools,” with the lawsuit arguing that that money should be used to address learning loss through summer school.
“RUSD’s decisions to close two schools serving the largest percentages of economically disadvantaged students of color, and not providing bus service for these students to attend the three schools serving larger percentages of white and affluent students, are inconsistent with the letter and spirit of the ESSER Fund and GEER Fund,” the lawsuit states. "RUSD’s summer school programming decisions are having an adverse impact on hundreds of students in the City of Racine, in general, and Plaintiffs, in particular, because these decisions are denying poor students of color equal educational opportunities – their schools are closed…”
The lawsuit demands Julian Thomas and Knapp schools to be open this summer, as well as compensation “for the emotional distress and other damages that have been caused by (RUSD’s) conduct” for the complainants.
The Journal Times has reached out to RUSD officials for comment regarding the lawsuit.