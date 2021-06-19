UPDATE: 9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from lake near Zoo Beach; teen hospitalized in separate water incident

RACINE — A 9-year-old girl died Saturday after she was pulled from Racine’s Zoo Beach on Lake Michigan, one of two unrelated water emergencies on Saturday along the lakefront, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately the same time, a 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was located about 200 feet off the shore.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office:
The Racine County Communications Center received numerous 911 calls at 6:29 p.m. about a 9-year-old girl possibly drowning in Lake Michigan off Zoo Beach.
Police and fire responders were dispatched from multiple agencies within Racine County to assist including the Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol, Racine County Dive Team, Racine Police Department, and Racine Fire Department.
At approximately 6:54 p.m. the child was located, removed from the water, and transported by rescue personnel to an area hospital. Tragically the 9-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a release issued at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
While crews were responding to the report of the 9-year-old in the water, they received a report of another possible drowning in Lake Michigan off North Beach at 6:35 p.m.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol located the 17-year-old boy approximately 200 yards off North Beach.
The 17-year-old was transported to the beach where he was turned over to rescue personnel and transported to an area hospital. The 17-year-old male victim is currently in critical condition, the Saturday night release stated.
The investigation into both incidents is ongoing and no further information is currently available.
“The Racine County Sheriff’s would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the victims, they remain in our thoughts and prayers,” the release stated.
