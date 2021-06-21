 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: 17-year-old, 10-year-old both dead after Saturday drownings at North Beach and Zoo Beach
featured
SATURDAY INCIDENTS

UPDATE: 17-year-old, 10-year-old both dead after Saturday drownings at North Beach and Zoo Beach

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Both youths who were pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday night have died.

The 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the water unresponsive at North Beach, and was last reported in critical condition, has died, according to a news release Monday afternoon from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

He was identified as Yaadwinder Singh of Franklin. Singh was unresponsive when rescued from Lake Michigan and died during the early-morning hours Monday from injuries consistent with drowning, authorities said.

“We also extend our condolences to the family and friends of Yadyinder,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Eisha N. Figuereo Colon

Colon

The young girl who drowned Saturday at Zoo Beach was also identified Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

She was Eisha N. Figuereo Colon from the City of Racine. She went by the name “Naomi.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was also initially described as being 9 years old, but the Sheriff’s Office clarified that she was 10.

“The Racine County Sheriff’s again extends our condolences to the family and friends of Naomi,” the news release said.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing. No further information is currently available, authorities said Monday

The Juneteenth flag is flying over the Wisconsin Capitol for the second year in a row.

.

+1 
Yadyinder Singh

Singh

Due to incorrect information provided to The Journal Times, an earlier version of this report had Yaadwinder Singh's name misspelled.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SCOTUS rules on NCAA

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News