UPDATE: 17-year-old, 10-year-old both dead after Saturday drownings at North Beach and Zoo Beach

RACINE — Both youths who were pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday night have died.
The 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the water unresponsive at North Beach, and was last reported in critical condition, has died, according to a news release Monday afternoon from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
He was identified as Yaadwinder Singh of Franklin. Singh was unresponsive when rescued from Lake Michigan and died during the early-morning hours Monday from injuries consistent with drowning, authorities said.
“We also extend our condolences to the family and friends of Yadyinder,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The young girl who drowned Saturday at Zoo Beach was also identified Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.
She was Eisha N. Figuereo Colon from the City of Racine. She went by the name “Naomi.”
She was also initially described as being 9 years old, but the Sheriff’s Office clarified that she was 10.
“The Racine County Sheriff’s again extends our condolences to the family and friends of Naomi,” the news release said.
The investigation into both incidents is ongoing. No further information is currently available, authorities said Monday
Due to incorrect information provided to The Journal Times, an earlier version of this report had Yaadwinder Singh's name misspelled.