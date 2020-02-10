Update: 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman identified as victim in Highway 20 crash

YORKVILLE — A 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman, identified as Elizabeth Olszewski, was pronounced dead Sunday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Western Racine County, according to Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
The crash left a total of 10 people injured, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.Olszewski was one of the passengers in a vehicle along with seven others, according to Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department were dispatched to an area on Highway 20 west of 63rd Drive for a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.
The crash involved two large SUVs, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle traveling east on Highway 20 near 63rd Drive lost control and crossed the center line, striking the westbound vehicle. Olszewski was riding in the vehicle that was struck, Payne said. There were a total of 10 injured occupants, with three having to be extricated from the vehicles, a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Numerous occupants were treated for critical injuries, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Kansasville, Raymond and South Shore fire departments.
Additional information will be released when appropriate, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The roadway on Highway 20 between 63rd Drive and South Colony Avenue (Highway 45 south) was closed for several hours after the crash, but was reopened late Sunday evening.
