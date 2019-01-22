RACINE COUNTY — Winter continued to keep a firm, icy grasp on the area, blanketing the county with more snow overnight and preparing to plunge the thermometer into the frigid zone.
About half a foot of snow was expected to blanket the county Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, and continued snowfall combined with subzero temperatures should raise caution for drivers throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service offices in Sullivan.
From 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected to accumulate by midday Wednesday, NWS meteorologist Mark Gehring said.
“The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday morning in the hours through the rush hour,” Gehring said. “It will cause problems on the roads.”
The west end of the county is expected to get about the same amount of accumulation as the east, if not a little more, according to NWS meteorologist intern Aiden Kuroski.
The snow will be the wet and heavy type, according to the NWS.
“It will be kind of heavy to shovel,” Gehring said.
Arctic front coming
Racine Unified ended up cancelling all district after-school events on Tuesday, and Gateway Technical College closed all of its campuses at 4 p.m. Tuesday, on account of the snow. But Racine County and Mount Pleasant officials held scheduled Tuesday night governmental meetings as planned.
More cancellations could come later this week, if frigid weather predictions prove to be accurate.
A brutal cold is coming, NWS said, as an Arctic front starts moving in Thursday afternoon, bringing below-zero wind chills. From Thursday night into Friday morning, actual temperatures are expected to drop to 6 below to 11 below zero with wind chills down to about 30 below zero, Gehring and NWS said.
In western Racine County, temperatures could be even colder, according to Kuroski.
On Friday, the highest actual temperatures should only hit zero to 3 degrees, and the “warmest” wind chills are forecast to be 15 to 20 below zero that day.
Gehring said actual temperatures are predicted to plunge to 8 below zero near the lake and to 16-below zero inland on Friday night. And the wind chills into Saturday morning are expected to reach a bitter 20 to 25 below zero.
That will be followed by more arctic air on Saturday with high temperatures of about 2 to 4 degrees above zero, NWS is forecasting.
By Sunday, Gehring said, high temperatures will likely be back in the teens, and then the 20s by Monday, when the weather will again prove we’re still in January in Wisconsin.
Gehring said: “Monday looks like more snow.”
I don't understand why DPW doesn't use a non-snowing day to do the back streets, they just leave them for a whole new storm to dump on. From downtown to West Racine and even Lathrop, the streets were terrible.
