RACINE COUNTY — A further 1 to 3 inches of snow is on the way this week, and a weekend storm system could produce even more.
At about 4-5 a.m. Wednesday, snow will start falling, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell. By midmorning, the snow is forecast to begin turning into a wintry mix, and by early afternoon, it may be mostly freezing rain.
The weather could result in “anywhere from a glaze or so to a tenth of an inch of ice” across the county, Boxell said.
As the day goes on, the temperature is projected to rise slightly above freezing to about 34 degrees before dropping to the mid-20s overnight into Thursday.
Temperatures should bounce back to near freezing and then drop into the teens Thursday night into Friday, Boxell said. Then, Friday is forecast to be relatively mild: in the mid-30s.
Worth keeping an eye on is a storm system expected to move through the state this weekend, which could result in even more snow. Currently, Boxell said, the storm is expected to likely only result in rain with some light snow, but the storm could become more severe if it tracks more southward.
“That’s definitely in the ‘stay tuned’ column,” Boxell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.