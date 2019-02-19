Try 1 month for 99¢
Shoveling Out For Safety

Linda Huey, who lives on Osborne Boulevard, shovels out the fire hydrant in front of her house on Monday morning. More snow is expected Wednesday, and there is a possibility of more snow during the weekend.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE COUNTY — A further 1 to 3 inches of snow is on the way this week, and a weekend storm system could produce even more.

At about 4-5 a.m. Wednesday, snow will start falling, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell. By midmorning, the snow is forecast to begin turning into a wintry mix, and by early afternoon, it may be mostly freezing rain.

The weather could result in “anywhere from a glaze or so to a tenth of an inch of ice” across the county, Boxell said.

As the day goes on, the temperature is projected to rise slightly above freezing to about 34 degrees before dropping to the mid-20s overnight into Thursday.

Temperatures should bounce back to near freezing and then drop into the teens Thursday night into Friday, Boxell said. Then, Friday is forecast to be relatively mild: in the mid-30s.

Worth keeping an eye on is a storm system expected to move through the state this weekend, which could result in even more snow. Currently, Boxell said, the storm is expected to likely only result in rain with some light snow, but the storm could become more severe if it tracks more southward.

“That’s definitely in the ‘stay tuned’ column,” Boxell said.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski

